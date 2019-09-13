Home

Kingwood United Methodist Chr
17301 Woodland Hills Dr
Humble, TX 77346
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Kingwood United Methodist Church
1924 - 2019
Pierrette Chaignon Varnadoe
1924-2019
She was always unique. Born in Saint Pierre, France; the oldest of four sisters, Lorraine, Lillian, and Alice, all of whom preceded her. She obtained her hair dressing license in 1945. In 1946 she married, Thomas Varnadoe and they had four children, Robert Varnadoe, Suzunn Chaignon Varnadoe, JoAnne Varnadoe, and James Varnadoe.
She was preceded in death by her former husband Thomas Varnadoe, daughter Suzunn Jackson and daughter-in-law Linda Caldwell.
She is survived by son James Varnadoe (m. Deane Blanco), daughter JoAnne Varnadoe, daughter-in-laws: June Reynolds and Arlene Garcia, son-in-law William Jackson, grandchildren: Lanette Murtagh (m. James Murtagh), Brian Varnadoe (m. Michelle Varnadoe), Rachel Rosenberg, Gianna, Diana, and Gianki Blanco, and great grandchildren Peyton and Mackenzie Varnadoe.
Pierrette was passionate about family and community service, she often anonymously created gifts for the less fortunate.
A memorial service will be held for her, and her son Robert, at Kingwood United Methodist Church at 11:00 AM on September 14, 2019.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 13, 2019
