Pilar "Lupe"Contreras Salas1923-2020In loving memory of Pilar "Lupe" Contreras Salas:It is with humble acceptance of God's will that we announce the passing of Pilar "Lupe" Contreras Salas. Pilar died peacefully in her lovely home in Houston, Texas on Friday, July 3, 2020 at the age of 96. She enjoyed a life full of loving relationships with surviving sister Candy Sada, grandchildren, Juan "Chulo" and wife Jessica Mendoza, Linda Carmona, Edward and wife Michelle Mendoza, great grandchildren Jacob Mendoza, Edward Mendoza Jr., Jonathan Mendoza, Juan Salgado Jr., Michelle Castillo, Lisa Davila, Richard Guzman Jr., Melissa Flores, Gregory Flores Sr, great grandchildren Jose Castillo Jr., Katherine Castillo, Dezeray Davila, Freddy R. Davila, Kandie Davila, Gregory Flores Jr., and Dominik Flores, as well as great great grandchildren Jaylah Cortez, Fernando Rios Jr., and Noah Rios.Friends and family are joining for a celebration of her life Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Funeraria Del Angel Crespo from 3p.m to 7p.m. On Friday, July 10th, 2020, a service will be held at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Hollywood Cemetery at 11:30 a.m.In God's hands you rest as you are finally reunited with your bunny Ernesto V. Salas, and in our hearts you stay.