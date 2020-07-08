1/1
Pilar Contreras "Lupe" Salas
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Pilar's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pilar "Lupe"
Contreras Salas
1923-2020
In loving memory of Pilar "Lupe" Contreras Salas:
It is with humble acceptance of God's will that we announce the passing of Pilar "Lupe" Contreras Salas. Pilar died peacefully in her lovely home in Houston, Texas on Friday, July 3, 2020 at the age of 96. She enjoyed a life full of loving relationships with surviving sister Candy Sada, grandchildren, Juan "Chulo" and wife Jessica Mendoza, Linda Carmona, Edward and wife Michelle Mendoza, great grandchildren Jacob Mendoza, Edward Mendoza Jr., Jonathan Mendoza, Juan Salgado Jr., Michelle Castillo, Lisa Davila, Richard Guzman Jr., Melissa Flores, Gregory Flores Sr, great grandchildren Jose Castillo Jr., Katherine Castillo, Dezeray Davila, Freddy R. Davila, Kandie Davila, Gregory Flores Jr., and Dominik Flores, as well as great great grandchildren Jaylah Cortez, Fernando Rios Jr., and Noah Rios.
Friends and family are joining for a celebration of her life Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Funeraria Del Angel Crespo from 3p.m to 7p.m. On Friday, July 10th, 2020, a service will be held at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Hollywood Cemetery at 11:30 a.m.
In God's hands you rest as you are finally reunited with your bunny Ernesto V. Salas, and in our hearts you stay.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Celebration of Life
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Crespo
Send Flowers
JUL
10
Interment
11:30 AM
Hollywood Cemetery
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved