Porter Layne
1925 - 2020
Porter Leon Layne
1925-2020
Porter Leon Layne passed away at his home in Houston, TX on October 28, 2020 with his boots on and surrounded by family. Known as Leon, he was born August 17, 1925 in Mesquite, TX.
In 1943, Leon joined the U.S. Navy and was honorably discharged as Yeoman 2nd Class in 1946. Leon married the love of his life, Hazel Daniel Layne, on March 10, 1945. He was a graduate of Southern Methodist University, with a BBA in Accounting, and opened his own CPA firm in 1972. Leon worked steadily till his 90th birthday where hundreds of clients, family members, and CPA contemporaries attended his party.
Leon and Hazel absolutely loved traveling: they traveled to all 50 states, Canada and Europe. Trips to Colorado in his RV, fishing, and hunting were annual occurrences. In fact, he was an avid hunter throughout his life. He was famous for his homemade elk chili, made post-hunt every year.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Porter Benjamin Layne and Daisy Edna Brisendine, brother Ervin, and beloved wife of 67 years, Hazel. He is survived by sister Edna Stoldt; children, Patrick Layne and Mary Jo Guynes; grandchildren, Kristin Smith Tate and her husband John, Heidi Layne Wong and her husband Kennith, and Joshua McDaniel; great grandchildren Kennedy Smith, Presley Smith, and Porter Wong; numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, friends, and clients.
He was always quick with a story. He was a larger than life figure for all that knew him, and to know him was to love him. Papa was the quintessential patriarch of his family and will be missed, dearly.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.memorialoaksfunerals.com for the Layne family. In lieu of flowers a contribution can be made to Leon's charities, Alzheimer's Foundation or the local Salvation Army or Food Bank.



Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
