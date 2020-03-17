|
Priscilla Melancon Duffy
1931-2020
Priscilla Melancon Duffy (known to many as "Pros") rose to glory on the evening of Thursday, March 12, 2020, as her husband and children prayed the rosary. She was born on October 1, 1931.
On October 21, 1950, Horace J. Duffy, Sr. and Priscilla Melancon Duffy united in marriage at Assumption Catholic Church in Carencro, Louisiana. In this same church, many years before, the couple shared the sacraments of Baptism, First Communion, First Penance, and Confirmation. In 1956, Priscilla and Horace moved to Barrett Station, Texas where they joined St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church.
Priscilla—whom her grandkids and great-grand kids affectionately called Mimi—lived a life of service to her family and community. Because she was deprived of education early in life due to discrimination and poverty, Mimi stressed the importance of education in her children and grandchildren. She put love and care into everything she did for her family, from sewing her kids' clothes to attending every performance of their plays and functions and, most of all, giving each of her kids, grandkids and great grandkids the exact amount of love, encouragement, and a gentle push when it was most needed. Mimi's Sunday dinners were a weekly family reunion, beginning with amazing food and ending with praying the rosary.
Mimi was an impeccable seamstress, had a precise, skillful green thumb. She worked at Baytown Nursing home, as a Nurse's Aide, for over 20 years. She was a dedicated member of St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church, and served that community in multiple ways until she was too ill to attend. Although her illness made life challenging, it did not define her. She was still able to continuously impart words of wisdom to her family, and put a smile on their faces.
The Duffy's instilled Catholic values in their children, emphasizing the power of prayer and the importance of education. They assured their children that humility was never a sign of weakness and that God's will was the best plan for their lives. This strong Christian foundation enabled Harry, the seventh Duffy child, to pursue his vocation in religious life.
Priscilla leaves to mourn her loving husband, Horace Duffy, Sr. ("Pop"), her children: Christine Duffy Louis (Walter), Horace Duffy, Jr. (Jackie), Melina Duffy David (Elyard), Dennis Duffy (Amanda), Eleita Duffy LaChapelle, Deborah Duffy Francis (Raani), and Robert Duffy (Mychael "Tam"); twenty-five grandchildren, and twenty-four great-grandchildren. She leaves behind five sister in-laws: Hermie Jones, Melta Gordon (Lee), Doris Boutte (Edmund), Evedell Melancon, Jane Melancon and two brother in-laws, LeRoy Duffy (Marie), Tony Duffy (Bennie), and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Raoul Melancon Sr. and Melina Mouton Melancon, sisters, Evelyn Bonnet and Eva Dell Roy, brothers, Ashton Melancon, Joseph Melancon, and Raoul Melancon Jr., brother in-laws, Milton Duffy and Sidney Jones, Sr., her children, Ruth Duffy, Rev. Harry Lee Duffy, SSJ, and Ernest Duffy, and grandchildren, Dennis Patrick Duffy and Anthony Duffy.
Services will be held on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Visitation will start at 9:00 a.m., rosary at 10:00 a.m. and the funeral at 11:00 a.m. at St Martin de Porres Catholic Church, 12606 Crosby- Lynchburg Rd., Barrett Station. Arrangements have been entrusted to Walker Funeral, Inc., 734 FM 1942 Road, Crosby, Texas 77532, (281) 328-2801.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 17, 2020