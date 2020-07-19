Priscilla Michell
1939-2020
Priscilla Himel Michell, 81 of Stafford, TX went to rest in heavenly peace on July 8, 2020. Priscilla was the loving wife of Charles W. Michell, Jr., caring mother to Elizabeth Hutton (Son-in-law George) and Kimberly Michell. She was born in Thibodaux, LA to the late Norman and Lillian Himel, the eldest sister to Linda Brassette and the late Jeanella Hoffmann.
After graduating Warren Easton High School (1957), Priscilla worked briefly at Southern Bell as an operator before starting her career at Shell Oil Company. During her 29 years of service at Shell she made many life long friends and met her best friend and cherished husband of 51 years.
She imparted her strong work ethic and drive to help others to her daughters. She also shared her love of music with them (both of which kept her young) often attending concerts together. An avid sports fan, she and her beloved sister Linda, with whom she spoke daily, would talk for hours about football. She enjoyed watching current and past seasons of her favorite teams the Houston Texans, Houston Astros and LSU Tigers. Some of her favorite memories where traveling with her husband, friends and family to various casinos, as well as cruising the Caribbean and fishing in Alaska and Rockport, TX.
She was a congregant of St. Theresa's Catholic Church in Sugar Land. Her strong Catholic faith was a lifelong guiding light. She was devoted to daily exercise and was grateful for her able body.
Services will be held on July 22nd at Davis Greenlawn Funeral Home in Rosenberg, TX. A rosary will be said starting at 10am followed by services at approximately 10:30am.
Due to the current pandemic there will be no visitation and attendance is limited to immediate family. Alternatively for convenience and safety, services will be live streamed via Priscilla's obituary page on Davis Greenlawn's web site (https://www.davisgreenlawnfh.com/
)
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to MD Anderson Cancer Center. Priscilla was always grateful to MDACC for the care and cure of her daughter Kimberly.