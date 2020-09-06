Priscilla Schube
1943-2020
Priscilla Schube, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, friend, and community member, passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020.
Priscilla was born in Brooklyn, New York to Lottie and Louis Tachman on March 3, 1943. She grew up and went to school in Brooklyn before moving to Houston, where she lived for over 50 years until recently moving back to New York to be near one of her sons and his family.
Priscilla met the love of her life, Stuart, in Brooklyn, and they enjoyed a long (47 years) and happy marriage, raising two sons and sharing many adventures together until his death in 2010.
Priscilla was always easygoing, warm-hearted, quick to smile and ready to help others, and made countless friends over the years in New York and Houston. She was a baker extraordinaire who loved to make cookies and cakes for any and all occasions. In more recent years she would bake with her grandchildren, and always sent delicious holiday packages to her nieces, nephews, and grandkids.
Priscilla was extremely active in the Houston Jewish community, particularly at Temple Emanu El, where she actively participated in the temple Sisterhood, including serving multiple terms as president; was honored as Congregant of the Year; and spent many years volunteering to organize programs and lunches for senior congregation members in the Emanu Elders.
Priscilla was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease 21 years ago, but always kept a positive attitude and did not let it stop her from traveling to New York and California to visit friends and family, and to family simchas around the world including Spain, Israel, and Alaska.
Priscilla is remembered with love by her sons Jonathan and Scott, daughters-in-law Mirari and Sarit, grandchildren Ainara, Aritz, Sam, Oren, Talya, and Orly, and many other family and friends who cherish her memory.
Priscilla was preceded in death by her parents, husband Stuart, and sister Fran Friedlander, and survived by her brother and sister, Marty and Barbara.
A private burial was held at Emanu El Memorial Park on Tuesday, September 1, 2020.
In lieu of food/flowers, please consider donating in Priscilla's memory to the Michael J. Fox Parkinson's Research Foundation at https://www.michaeljfox.org/donate
or to Emanu El of Houston at https://www.emanuelhouston.org/giving
.