Priscilla Gray Thorn
1946-2019
Promises of God's
Comfort and Hope
Our beloved Priscilla peacefully entered into Eternal rest May 1, 2019.
Her life will be celebrated at Holman Street Baptist Church, 3501 Holman St., Thursday, May 9th, 10:00 AM. Visitation will be prior to service beginning at 9:00 AM.
She leaves in God's care her loving and devoted husband, Henry Earl Thorn, III; siblings, Charles Winslow (Jimmie), Dorothy Roberson, Rita Cole (Levester), Zelda Gray Johnson (Shepherd Teacher Manson)and Milton Gray and many other dear relatives and friends.
Forever Remembered,
Forever Loved.
