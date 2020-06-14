Priscilla Ann White

1936-2020

Jesus said," I am the way, and the truth and the life; no one comes to the Father but through me" John 14:6.



Believing and trusting in this fully, Priscilla Ann White was immediately in the presence of her Lord and Savior at 7:17 am on May 8, 2020. She was preceded in death by her mother, father, sister, two nieces, and her mother-in-law; whom she called her best friend. Priscilla was born in St. Louis, Missouri, and moved to Houston at the age of three. She loved Houston; the people, museums, Herman zoo, and the Shamrock Hotel. She raised her family in Nassau Bay during the advent and excitement of the Space Program. Living across from NASA encouraged her love of Astronomy. Priscilla loved living close to the water, and also enjoyed spending family time in Rockport. As a child she grew up going to the movies every Saturday, and shared stories of sneaking into movies she was too young to see. Because she lived through WWII, she had a knowledge and appreciation of sacrifice. Priscilla recounted stories of her Victory Garden, and using gas/food ration coupons. She was a long-time supporter of the Paralyzed Veterans and VFW, never forgetting the ultimate sacrifice many paid. Priscilla attended Stephen's College and The University of Texas. She had a talent for design, and was named "upcoming future designer" in the Houston Post. Over the course of her life she had several careers in addition to caring for her two daughters. In the 1970's, she helped introduce James Avery jewelry to the public by working as a vendor in her church. She also worked at Battlestein's, Sakowitz, Bering's, Neiman Marcus, and as a substitute teacher and medical assistant. In the 1990's, Priscilla returned to school for a degree in Early Childhood, and discovered a talent for writing, drawing, photography and pottery. She loved doing things with her hands and always had tools close by. Priscilla was a student of the world, and never stopped learning. While watching tv, reading, or traveling, she kept a pad handy to write down questions for further research. Giving back to others and the community was very important. At an early age, she volunteered at Texas Children's Hospital. Later as a young mother and Junior Forum member, she took her two daughters to Poco Dinero, the Junior Forum resale shop to volunteer. Priscilla was fully vested in her daughters' lives always being room mother, chaperone or making costumes. For more than ten years she was a volunteer and leader for the Lunar Rendezvous Festival. On February 22, 1981, she organized and moved the 1900 Webster Presbyterian Church to its current home in Clear Lake Park where it became the Bay Area Museum. She is a founder of the Bay Area Museum (1976), and founding President of the Bay Area Museum Guild (1979). In the 1980's, she organized the Bay Area Historical, Hysterical Follies to raise money for the Clear Lake Heritage Society. Priscilla was also a member of the Friends of the Arts at UH/CLC Executive Board. But above all, Priscilla dearly loved her family. Nothing she was doing was important if her family needed her. She was a loving and devoted Mother to her two daughters and remarked "We're just a pair, my daughters and me." She taught her daughters to cook, needlepoint, and play a mean game of chess. Priscilla had a love for the Lord which she shared with them. There was never any question where Sundays would be spent. It was the Lord's day. Priscilla was Mimi to her six grandchildren, and they shared a warm and loving relationship. She read to them, played games and dressed up as a clown at their birthday parties. For her extended family, she would spend hours making large gingerbread houses to host the annual Cousins' Christmas Decorating Party at her home. Priscilla was selfless, gracious, beautiful, and had a fabulous sense of style. She leaves a legacy of curiosity, kindness, caring, humility, and service to others to her daughters and grandchildren. Her laughter and special kindness will be deeply missed.

A private Memorial Service was held for family and friends to Celebrate Priscilla's life at The Church of St. John the Divine, Houston, Texas.



