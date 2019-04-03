Quenton Truett

Elliott Sr.

1924-2019

Quenton Truett Elliott (Sr.), 94, came face to face with his Lord and Savior Christ Jesus on Sunday, March 24, 2019, in Houston, Tx. Mr. Elliott was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Glenna and daughter Gay Elliott McFarland. He is survived by his son, Quenton Elliott Jr. and wife Meg Elliott of Sugar Land, Texas, and three grandchildren: Quenton Elliott III, Nancy Elliott Petru and her husband Travis Petru, and Slade Scarborough, all of Houston. Also surviving is nephew David Daniel of Lafayette, LA.

Quenton was born November 15, 1924, in Rochelle, LA to Ruth DeHaven Elliott and John Quentin Elliott. He earned the Eagle Scout Award in 1940, and graduated from Tioga High School in 1941. It was in high school that Quenton met the love of his life, Glenna Ogletree. In 1942 he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, and was deployed to the Pacific Theatre. When he returned, he and Glenna were married in Washington D.C. in 1945.

Quenton attended the Kansas City School of Watchmaking and Engraving before moving to Houston in 1949. In 1955 he opened Quenton Elliott Co. in River Oaks. Initially offering watch repair and hand engraving, he expanded into the jewelry business, offering custom-made pieces and "wearable art" that, in time, garnered him an international clientele. He spent his later years designing, drawing, and writing poetry.

Anyone who met Quenton would consider him somewhat reserved, soft-spoken, and amiable, with a quick-witted sense of humor. But still waters run deep; those who really knew Quenton understood the depth of his convictions, his integrity, and the dedication to everything he did. He would not hesitate to tell you the Marine Corps shaped him into the man he became. His allegiance to the Corps was unswerving; his love for, and devotion to his country was well known. But by far most evident to those who knew Quenton was the strength and depth of his love for the Lord Jesus Christ. His faith permeated his life; in his family, business, friendships, art, and poetry.

A memorial service is scheduled for April 4th at 11:30 am at American Heritage Funeral Home, 10710 Veterans Memorial Drive, Houston, TX 77038, with Reverend Mark Choate officiating. A committal ceremony will follow at Houston National Cemetery.