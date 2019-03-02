Home

Mabrie Memorial Mortuary
5000 Almeda Road
Houston, TX 77004
(713) 942-7673
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Kingdom Builders Center
6011 W. Orem Dr.
Celebration of Life
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Kingdom Builders Center
6011 W. Orem Dr.
Quenton Washington Obituary
Quenton "Q"
Washington
1987-2019
"We've come a long way from where we began;
Oh I'll tell you all about it when I see you again"
Our beloved Quenton departed this life February 23, 2019.
His life will be celebrated Monday, March 4th, 11:00 AM at Kingdom Builders Center, 6011 W. Orem Dr. Visitation will be prior to service beginning at 10:00 AM.
In God's care he leaves to cherish his memory, mother, Veronica Drake; father, Kenneth Washington (Myrtle); grandparents, Mr. Jules and Mrs. Jeraldine Dedeaux; grandmother, Mrs. Leona Washington; siblings, Jamal Washington, Polo Drake, Brandi Washington and Breanna Washington and many other dear relatives and friends.
His grandfather, Mr. Leroy Washington, preceded him in death.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 2, 2019
