Quenton "Q"
Washington
1987-2019
"We've come a long way from where we began;
Oh I'll tell you all about it when I see you again"
Our beloved Quenton departed this life February 23, 2019.
His life will be celebrated Monday, March 4th, 11:00 AM at Kingdom Builders Center, 6011 W. Orem Dr. Visitation will be prior to service beginning at 10:00 AM.
In God's care he leaves to cherish his memory, mother, Veronica Drake; father, Kenneth Washington (Myrtle); grandparents, Mr. Jules and Mrs. Jeraldine Dedeaux; grandmother, Mrs. Leona Washington; siblings, Jamal Washington, Polo Drake, Brandi Washington and Breanna Washington and many other dear relatives and friends.
His grandfather, Mr. Leroy Washington, preceded him in death.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 2, 2019