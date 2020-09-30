R. Alton Milrany
1947-2020
Roy Alton Milrany II, age 73, was born on the 11th of May 1947 in Melissa, TX and passed away on Sunday, the 27th of September 2020, in Houston. He was the only child of Bud and Fordie Milrany because, as he always told us, they could do no better.
Alton graduated from Plano Senior High School and then attended SMU, where he was a Sigma Chi and graduated with an MBA. He moved to Houston to work at Tenneco Oil and Gas, where he worked for over 30 years. In retirement, he began working with the Houston Marathon where he told them he would do anything except run. He was an avid golfer and began playing more in retirement, playing weekly at Houston Oaks Country Club. He was a long-time member of St. Luke's United Methodist Church where he served as an usher for 40 years.
Alton was preceded in death by his parents, Roy Alton Milrany and Ford Ferguson Milrany. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Nancy Milrany and his daughters, Meredith Smouse and her husband Jason, and Michelle Taylor and her husband Michael. He is also survived by his four beloved grandchildren, Dylan, Ellison, Mackenzie, and Emery.
A memorial service will be conducted at ten o'clock in the morning on Friday, the 2nd of October, in the sanctuary of St. Luke's United Methodist Church, 3471 Westheimer in Houston. (Kindly note that for the protection off all in attendance, current health and safety protocols are in place where masks and social distancing are required). For those unable to attend the memorial, a livestream will be accessible by selecting the link on Alton's memorial tribute page at GeoHLewis.com
.
In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests memorial contributions in Alton's memory be directed to The Arbor School, 1635 Blalock, Houston, TX, 77080; or the Houston Marathon Foundation, 720 N. Post Oak Rd., Ste. 200, Houston, TX, 77024.
