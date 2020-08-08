1/1
R. Nolen Willis
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share R.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
R. Nolen Willis
1942-2020
R. Nolen Willis, 77, passed away on August 2, 2020 after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. He graduated from Oklahoma University with a degree in Architecture and promptly moved to Houston in 1965. As a longtime Houston resident and architect, he worked on projects that included the Houston Public Library, Williams Tower and the Omni Hotel, just to name a few. He later worked with Gerald Hines as a construction manager. He was a member of the American Institute of Architects, appointed by Gov. George W. Bush to the Texas Board of Architectural Examiners and a member-officer of the Texas Society of Architects. Nolen was an avid reader, history buff and an enjoyer of a nice margarita or vodka at sunset.
He was proceeded in death by his wife W. Pauletta Willis and survived by his sister Mignon, children Jeffrey and Sarah and his grandchildren Logan and Alice, all who miss him dearly.
The immediate family plans a private service. If you wish to make a contribution in Nolen's memory, please donate to an organization of your choice that supports furthering advancements in medical treatment for Parkinson's Disease.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved