R. Nolen Willis

1942-2020

R. Nolen Willis, 77, passed away on August 2, 2020 after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. He graduated from Oklahoma University with a degree in Architecture and promptly moved to Houston in 1965. As a longtime Houston resident and architect, he worked on projects that included the Houston Public Library, Williams Tower and the Omni Hotel, just to name a few. He later worked with Gerald Hines as a construction manager. He was a member of the American Institute of Architects, appointed by Gov. George W. Bush to the Texas Board of Architectural Examiners and a member-officer of the Texas Society of Architects. Nolen was an avid reader, history buff and an enjoyer of a nice margarita or vodka at sunset.

He was proceeded in death by his wife W. Pauletta Willis and survived by his sister Mignon, children Jeffrey and Sarah and his grandchildren Logan and Alice, all who miss him dearly.

The immediate family plans a private service. If you wish to make a contribution in Nolen's memory, please donate to an organization of your choice that supports furthering advancements in medical treatment for Parkinson's Disease.



