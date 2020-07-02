Rachel Briones1934-2020On Monday, June 29th, 2020, with family by her side, God called Rachel Briones home to Heaven's eternity. She left this world in the same way that she lived in it; with grace, poise, faith and elegance.Rachel was born on July 7, 1934 in Houston, TX. God blessed Rachel with her soul mate Rudy. They were married for 56 glorious years. Together, they had two sons, Francisco and Joel, and one daughter, Carol. Their love and commitment to each other was truly inspiring. They have now been reunited in God's Kingdom.They don't make them like Rachel Briones anymore. She was the most selfless woman on earth. She exuded love, strength, and honor. She was a hard worker and never turned away anyone who was in need. She made us laugh, taught us to love God, and blessed us with her endless wisdom. She is, and forever will be our monarch. We will miss our grandma deeply. We will try to incorporate bits of her in every day we live, whether it be in the food she taught us to make, or the mannerisms that were so uniquely her. Grandma's legacy will live on.In addition to her husband, Rachel is preceded in death by her parents, Francisco and Margarita as well as her brother, Pete, her son, Joel and beloved grandson, Jordan of whom she loved dearly. She is survived by two of her children, and their spouses, her three sisters, nine of her grandchildren and their spouses, thirteen great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.Visitation and Church service will be held on Thursday, July 2nd, 2020 at Forest Park Lawndale located at 6900 Lawndale Street Houston, TX 77023 from 4:00-9:00 p.m. (Church Services at 7 p.m.)There will be a 50 person at a time capacity allowed and all must wear a mask. These services will also be livestreamed via Forest Park Lawndale Facebook page.Burial will be held the following day Friday, July 3rd, 2020 at Forest Park East located at 21620 Gulf Fwy, Webster, Texas , 77598 at 12:30 pm. It will be a grand sendoff including Mariachis serenading her. Masks and social distancing are required as well. No limit on attendees.