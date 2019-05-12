Rachel Shira Davis

1986-2019

Our beloved daughter, Rachel Shira Davis, passed away in Houston, Texas on May 7, 2019 at the age of 32. Rachel is predeceased by her grandmother and grandfather, Judith Davis Block and Harry Block, and her grandfathers, Foster Lowenthal and Hyman Davis. She is lovingly remembered by her parents, Barry and Wallis Davis: her brother and sister-in-law, Hillel and Jennifer Davis: her nephew, Tyler Davis; her grandmother, Elayne Lowenthal; her aunt and uncle, Jill and Thomas Brown; her aunt and uncle, Denise and Harvey Baker; and her aunt Harriet Lowenthal. Rachel was born in Houston, Texas on June 10, 1986. She graduated from Clements High School in 2004 and attended the University of Houston and Houston Community College. She worked as an assistant counselor and a professional nanny. Rachel enjoyed reading, art, and movies. She loved spending time with her dogs Stevie and Scrappy. Those who knew her best will remember her for playful sense of humor and her beautiful blue eyes. Rachel's funeral services will be at New Montefiore Cemetery in West Babylon, New York on May 13, 2019. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Santa Maria Hostel (www. santamariahostel.org) or a . Condolences may be offered at the website, www.jewishfuneralstx.com. Published in Houston Chronicle on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary