Rachel Mandell
1939-2019
Rachel R. Mandell passed away peacefully at home on June 23, 2019. She was born on September 14,1939, in Edinburg, Texas, to parents William and Amelia Robinson. She graduated from Roosevelt High School in Honolulu, Hawaii. In 1957 she attended SFA College. She worked as a flight attendant, in real estate & as a business owner. She also served as Girl Scout Leader, President of the Houston Clipped B's Chapter & volunteered for many other organizations such as CanCare.
She is survived by daughters Rene Davis, Debbie Sofka, sons James Mandell Jr & Edward Mandell; 8 grandchildren 2 great grandchildren(+1 in the oven), & brother Lonnie Robinson.
A Memorial Service will be held at Bear Creek United Methodist Church, 16000 Rippling Water Dr., Houston, Texas 77084 on July 13, 2019 at 2PM. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to CanCare.
Published in Houston Chronicle on June 30, 2019