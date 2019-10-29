|
Rachel Navratil Riggs
1926-2019
Celebrating the Life of Rachel Navratil Riggs born on October 9, 1926 in Nacogdoches, Texas where she lived until the early 1940's.
Her parents were Charles L. Navratil and Carrie Bell Sumblin Navratil. She graduated from Pasadena High School, Pasadena, Texas.
After graduation she began working for a bank in Texas City, Texas. In Pasadena, Texas, she married and stayed at home with her four children. In the mid 1960's she worked at the United States Post Office for eleven years where she retired. After retirement she was involved in helping her ailing aunt and various elderly widows.
She attended the Assembly of God church in her youth and Elim Church in her later years. She believed in God, the Son, and the Holy Spirit. She read her Bible and walked as the Lord commanded.
Thanks to her special friends, Betty Clowers and Judy Parker who visited her.
Her favorite hobby was cooking and caring for family. Her favorite music was Jim Reeves and the Gaither Vocal Band.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Joe Earl Riggs, Jr and sister, Mrs. Charles Ann Henry.
She is survived by four children, daughter, Jo Ann Wingert (husband Barry) of Cypress, Texas, daughter, Judy Riggs of Webster, Texas, and twin sons, Joe Riggs of Magnolia, Texas, and Earl Riggs (wife Avola) of Pearland, Texas; two grandchildren Rachel Voyles (husband John) and grandson, Mark Wilson (wife Belinda) of Tomball, Texas; four great-grandchildren, Madelyn and Noah Voyles and Marshall and Micah Wilson; niece, Carrie Prince (husband Randy) of Groves, Texas, nephew, John Henry of Nederland, Texas; great-nephew, Austin Prince of Dallas, Texas and great-niece Amanda Prince of Groves, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to CAP – Citizens for Animal Protection or a No-Kill shelter of your choice.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 29, 2019