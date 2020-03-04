|
Rachel Elvina Sheely
1916-2020
Rachel Myers Sheely was born 1916 to William Russell Myers and Minnie Shinaberry Myers. Siblings were Ada Saam, Ena LeViiness and William Myers. She is survived by daughters Mellanie Brennan, Rachelle Sheely (Steven Gutstein); grandchildren Kathleen Brennan, Michael Brennan (Stephanie), Esther Tell (Shawn), Hannah Siegel Gardner (Seth); great grandchildren Levi and Twyla Siegel Gardner.
Life for Ms Rachel started in a town of 12 in rural Ohio. Her family struggled to provide basic necessities, growing their own vegetables, carrying water from a neighbor's well and gainfully employing every member of the family, including the children. Ms Rachel's first "job" at age five was cutting wallpaper boarders that her mother would later hang in local homes for 5 cents a roll. As a teenager, she often accompanied the local doctor as he visited farms, tending the sick and delivering babies. Her desire was to be a nurse. This was a dream that would never be realized. Applicants had to be 5'2"; Rachel was only 5'.
Ms Rachel's early education took place in a one room school house across the road from her home. There she tagged along with her older sisters when she was too young to attend, developing a love of learning that would last a lifetime. When graduating from high school, she could claim the honor of never having missed one day of school in twelve years and a full scholarship to Defiance College. Instead, pressured by he family, she attended business school, where she learned typing on a cardboard replica of a keyboard. Eventually she found the work that would claim her interest, department store retail sales and management. Ms Rachel worked for Montgomery Ward for 35 years, starting as a clerk then working her way up as fashion manager. When she retired at age 70 she was managing 16 departments and in her free time working as a volunteer at Memorial Hospital.
Equally important to Ms Rachel throughout her life was her involvement in church. She was active at First Assembly of God where she taught Sunday School and led Junior Church for over 30 years, She shared her faith, instructing children and teenagers in what it meant to live a Christ centered life. She and her husband retired to Texas where she continued to live a life centered in the church and giving to others.
Her family mourns her loss as do many whose lives she touched in personal, profound ways. Part of Her legacy will be informed by her generous gift of hospitality which created a diverse network of friends, building bridges between those of different backgrounds of race, religion, socio-economic, and educational status. Often these friends relied on her to do the difficult things they could not. She endured in challenging situations, seeing beyond the difficult circumstances to help the person.
It is no surprise that the end of her life, Ms Rachel was very distraught beyond consolation thinking about the children separated from their parents at the border, reflecting that "something must be done." First and foremost she saw the children for who they were, simply children inflicted with unimaginable suffering. She told her family she deeply longed to enter the facilities to hold the refugee children and "give each a big lollipop and a hug." In this way she hoped to recognize and honor the fact that some of those who are incarcerated are children with needs special to being a child.
In honor of her last wishes, donations can be made to "Miss Rachel's Lollies" through her church website at https://villagehouston.net or to SoleMission, a 501 (c), which provides shoes for impoverished children and adults throughout the United States at https://solemission.org
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020, 11 a.m. at The Vineyard Church, 1035 E. 11th Street, Houston. Reception to follow.
(Photo) Houston Women's March Age 101
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 4, 2020