Francis Neale Smith

1930-2020

ALL MEN ARE

CREATED EQUAL,

ONLY SOME BECOME

HEROES

Rear Admiral (RADM) F. Neale Smith, United States Navy, retired, passed away peacefully on August 15th 2020 at home surrounded by family including his loving wife of 65 years Virginia "Ginny" Smith.

A beloved son, husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, Neale was born in Baltimore, Maryland on December 26th 1930 to Ambrose Leo Smith, a Pullman Conductor on the Baltimore and Ohio (B&O) railroad, and Lillian Genevieve Smith (nee Spicer), one of the first female secretaries for the Western Maryland Railroad. As a 9th generation Marylander and a 5th generation Baltimoreian, he thrived in a devout Catholic family of brothers and sisters including Mary Catherine (Riely), Joseph Bernard, Regina Gertrude (Newman), Lillian Genevieve (Witler), and William. He was the last surviving member of his generation in this historic Maryland family whose ancestry traces directly to his namesake, Captain James Neale (1615 – 1684), an early Maryland Colony Council Member and Deputy Governor.

Instilled early in life by his family and Jesuit priests at St. Michael the Archangel Grammar School, Loyola High School (now Loyola Blakefield), and Loyola College (now Loyola University), Neale developed a deep belief in helping others and seeking God in all things - Ad majórem Dei glóriam. His commitment to others quickly manifests in 1952 as service in the United States Navy during the Korean War, and throughout 37 subsequent years of active duty and Naval Reserve service culminating his military career as an Admiral, to include with an appointment by (then) Secretary of the Navy James Webb, to serve as Commander, Naval Reserve Force, and Chief of Naval Reserve (1987 – 1989). During his service as Commander Naval Reserve Force, the Naval Reserve compliment of our national defense forces numbered 145,000 strong. Neale was the first Surface Warfare Officer (SWO), and the only Selected Reserve officer in the history of the United States Navy, to serve as Chief of the Naval Reserve.

To many, the most important part of Neale's naval career was his chance meeting in 1954 with Lieutenant Junior Grade (LTJG) Virginia "Ginger" Thompson, a Navy nurse at Charleston Naval Hospital at the homeport where his ship USS GHERARDI (DMS 30) was stationed. The courtship between Neale and Ginny was initially much about cultural adjustment as Ginger's west coast San Francisco sensibility was a welcome, albeit new, change of pace for Baltimore-bred Neale. Their bond quickly strengthened around a shared love of family, service to others, and devotion to God. Married at Charleston Naval Base chapel on August 6th 1955, this blessed merger set the stage for a lifetime of love, adventure, family, and friends lived out across 65 years, 4 children, 11 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren.

Neale's sense of service turned to his growing family in 1956 when he left active duty, affiliated with the Naval Reserve, and pursued a career in marketing and sales with (then) Esso Standard Oil company that later became Exxon. Following various training, sales, and supervisory assignments in Washington D.C. and northern Ohio, he was named Assistant District Manager of Ohio with Humble Oil and Refining Company, and then District Manager in Pennsylvania with Exxon Company USA. As corporate and Navy promotions amassed through the years it led to his definitive corporate service on the headquarters staff of Exxon Pipeline in Houston, Texas until 1984, when he was recalled to active military service to serve as the Deputy Director of the United States Naval Reserve.

Corporate and Navy moves throughout the country also meant new communities to serve and, in each case, resulted in close relationships with local Catholic parishes. Neale served the church in many different capacities during this period including (variously) Eucharistic Minister, Parish Council Member, and School Board Member for Holy Family in Poland, Ohio, Saint Agatha's in Upper Arlington, Ohio, Saint Patrick's in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, Trinity High School in Shiremanstown, Pennsylvania, Saint Cyril of Alexandria in Houston, Texas, Our Lady of Lourdes in Arlington, Virginia, and Saint Anthony of Padua in The Woodlands, Texas.

Perhaps the most consistent hallmark of Neale's business and military careers was integrity. Unanimously respected for his honor, commitment, and leadership by example, those qualities proved the axiom that "Children Learn What They Live," as each of Ginny and Neale's four children served in uniform or were married to service members. Following Neale's corporate and military careers he continued to serve the nation as the Director of the United States Navy Memorial in Washington D.C., worked closely with the Arlington County Historical Society to have a portion of Army Navy Drive recognized as a national Veterans Walk reflecting the path Revolutionary and Civil War soldiers tread in defense of the nation, and valiantly supported Ginny's many years of service as an Arlington Lady at Arlington National Cemetery.

Following full retirement to Texas, Neale continued to advocate for uniformed service members and their families leveraging his network of retired Navy flag officers. Ever the Renaissance Man, Neale was an avid reader and collector of American history, a very active member of the Maryland and National Genealogical Societies, and equally adept with a circular saw or smoothing plane as he executed countless beautiful renovations on our family homes.

Rear Admiral Neale Smith is immediately survived by his wife Virginia Elizabeth "Ginny" Smith of The Woodlands, Texas, oldest son Francis Neale Smith Jr., USN (Retired) of Virginia Beach, Virginia, Captain Timothy Thompson Smith, USN (Retired) of Kailua, Hawaii, Margaret Genevieve "Peggy" Bacon of Spring, Texas, and Kathryn Elizabeth Middleton of The Woodlands, Texas.

In the end he left us all with a greater sense of purpose by his example, a deep understanding that love is about unwavering commitment, and that putting God and family first is how you live your best life.

Using his favorite naval expression for excellence, we simply want to say Bravo Zulu Dad and Godspeed!

A celebration of life and military interment with honors will be announced separately, and conducted when conditions permit.

In lieu of flowers, an honorary donation to the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society is respectfully suggested.



