Ms. Rae Clareed Taylor, 56, went to her eternal reward on Sunday, May 5, 2019 in Houston, Texas. Rae was born July 18, 1962 to Rayford Daniel Taylor and Sandra Kay Hawkins Taylor of Houston, Texas. Her brother is Allan Lee Taylor. She attended both Houston and Spring ISO, graduating from Sam Houston State University with a degree in photography and a minor in art history. Rae saw beauty in everything God made: people, animals and nature. Right out of college, she was recruited by Kaye Marvin's Photography; she was a loyal and devoted employee for several years. Later on, she opened her own photography studio in Spring, Texas. She had great love for others, never met a stranger, and always saw the best in everyone. Her wonderful smile and giving heart welcomed everyone she met. Rae fiercely loved her family; they freely received this love, and thrived on it. She is preceded in death by her father, Ray. She is survived by: her mother, Sandy; her brother, Allan, his wife Terri; nephews, Ross Daniel, Austin Lee, and Grant Robert; and niece, Terralynn Hanna Taylor; boyfriend, David Ashburn; and countless family members and friends. Rae Taylor will most be remembered for her zest for life, integrity, patience, kindness, strength, and laughter. Rae was well aware that she might not live to see old age. In the past 2-3 years of her life, she not only put her earthly house in order, but she also put her heavenly affairs in order. A celebration of Rae's life will be held at Klein Methodist Church on Saturday May 18th, 2019, at 1PM. Officiant Pastor, Dr. Jerry Pennington. Honorary pallbearers are: Allan, Ross, Austin and Grant Taylor; David Ashburn; Kody and Toby Prince; and Shane Trevino.