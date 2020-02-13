|
Raleigh Archie
Woodard
1944-2020
Raleigh Archie Woodard was born to the late Archie Woodard and Minnie Ola Woodard on April 15, 1944. Raleigh graduated in 1962 from George Washington Carver High School in Sweeny, Texas. He then attended Prairie View A&M University and received a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Construction and Engineering in 1966.
He was a Draftsman at Houston Lighting & Power Company, a Safety Supervisor at Brown & Root, and a Process Operator for Eastman Chemical.
Raleigh was a member in good standing at Brentwood Baptist Church, where he could often be seen taking pictures around the church. He proudly served as a member of the Veterans Administrative Ministry (VAM).
Left to cherish his memories are his loving and devoted wife of 51 years, Estella C. Woodard; his brother, Nathaniel (Marie) Woodard; special play sister, Joyce Marie Hays; sons, Brad (Donna) Green and Rodrick Woodard; four grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Visitation will be held on (Friday) February 14, 2020 from 11-11:55 a.m., Funeral Service will begin at 12:00 noon, both services will be held at the Brentwood Baptist Church, 13033 Landmark, Dr. Joe Samuel Ratliff, Officiating, Interment will follow in Houston National Cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 13, 2020