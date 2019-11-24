|
|
Ralf Knickrehm
1949-2019
To most he was someone special. To us, he was everything.
After a hard-fought battle with an aggressive cancer, my beloved husband and our beloved Papa and Opa passed away peacefully in his home on November 21, 2019 with his family by his side. Ralf leaves behind his wife and best friend, Mechthild "Mecki" Knickrehm, and children Sonja Knickrehm Gross with Isabel and Matthias and son Lutz and Maggie Knickrehm with Elizabeth and Angela.
Ralf is also survived by Andrea Knickrehm with Maya and Zoe, Hans & Karen Knickrehm and family, Uschi & Peter Scheffler and family, Bernd Platte & family, Dr. Bernhard & Hildegard Kampmann and family, Erika Wickel and family, Birgitt & Gerhard Adenacker, and countless friends and colleagues. He was a great man to all who knew and worked with him.
The family would like to give a special heartfelt thanks to Dr. Glissen and Dr. Yap and their teams for their constant and relentless efforts to beat this illness along with everyone at M.D. Anderson who took such good care of our family over the last seven months..
Memorial Services will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Memorial Oaks Funeral Home, 13001 Katy Fwy., Houston, TX 77079. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to M.D. Anderson in honor of Ralf Knickrehm, http://mdacc.convio.net/site/TR/DIY/General?px=1380918&pg=personal&fr_id=1252
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 24, 2019