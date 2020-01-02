Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Queen of Peace Church
3011 Telephone Rd
Houston, TX
Ralph Cochran


1941 - 2020
Ralph Cochran Obituary
Ralph Robert Cochran
1941-2019
Ralph Robert Cochran was born in Geneva Township, PA on February 23, 1941. He is preceded in death by his parents Jessie and Samuel Cochran and his daughter Constance Cochran.
Ralph is survived by his loving wife Genoveva, his children and grandchildren. The family will have a celebration of life January 4, 2020 at Queen of Peace Church 3011 Telephone Rd, Houston, TX 77023 at 11 am.
In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Jude's Children hospital http://giftfunds.stjude.org/ralphcochran
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 2, 2020
