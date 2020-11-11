Ralph S. Cunningham, Sr.
1940-2020
Ralph S. Cunningham, Sr., age 80, passed away on Saturday, the 7th of November 2020, in Houston.
A more detailed and complete notice is to be published in this coming Sunday edition.
A private memorial service, with livestreaming for guests, is to be conducted at eleven o'clock in the morning on Friday, the 13th of November. To view the service, please visit Dr. Cunningham's online memorial tribute page at GeoHLewis.com
and clicking "Join Livestream." Additionally, guests may also share memories and offer words of comfort and condolence electronically for the family on his tribute page.