Ralph Cunningham Sr.
1940 - 2020
Ralph S. Cunningham, Sr.
1940-2020
Ralph S. Cunningham, Sr., age 80, passed away on Saturday, the 7th of November 2020, in Houston.
A more detailed and complete notice is to be published in this coming Sunday edition.
A private memorial service, with livestreaming for guests, is to be conducted at eleven o'clock in the morning on Friday, the 13th of November. To view the service, please visit Dr. Cunningham's online memorial tribute page at GeoHLewis.com and clicking "Join Livestream." Additionally, guests may also share memories and offer words of comfort and condolence electronically for the family on his tribute page.



Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Geo. H. Lewis & Sons Funeral Directors
1010 Bering Drive
Houston, TX 77057
7137893005
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
November 10, 2020
Grove of 100 Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Penelope Dillard
