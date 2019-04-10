Home

Schmidt Funeral Home Grand Parkway - Katy
1344 W. Grand Parkway South
Katy, TX 77494
(281) 391-2424
Memorial service
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Schmidt Funeral Home Grand Parkway - Katy
1344 W. Grand Parkway South
Katy, TX 77494
Ralph "Frank" Johnston


Ralph "Frank" Johnston


1951 - 2019 Obituary
Ralph "Frank" Johnston Obituary
Ralph "Frank" Johnston
1951-2019
Ralph Franklin "Hank" Johnston was born on October 8, 1951 in North Little Rock, Arkansas to Ralph Elton and Laura Cathey Johnston. He served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam conflict as a bomb disposal specialist. On November 10, 1991, he married Cynthia Ross in Pasadena, California. Hank has lived in the Katy area since 1977. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Hank was known for his fun loving playful spirit, for loving to make others laugh and for being a true friend.
Hank passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019, at his home in Katy, at the age of 67.
He is survived by his wife, Cynthia Johnston of Katy; children, Christopher Franklin Johnston and his fiancée Tanya Robertson of Humble, and Felicia Renee Denner and her husband Jeremiah of Fulshear; brothers, Tony McCarthy and his wife Carol of Jonesboro, Arkansas, and Jim Johnston and his wife Kathy of Azle, Texas; sisters, Cathey Mae Litts and her husband Tom of Medical Lake, Washington and Marilyn Fitzgerald of Houston; four grandchildren, Skylar Johnston, Taylor Johnston, Owen Denner, and Jaylyn Denner; as well as numerous nieces, grand-nieces, nephews, grand-nephews and a host of friends.
A memorial service will be held at 12 noon. on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at the Schmidt Funeral Home Grand Parkway Chapel, in Katy, with Dr. Kendall Turcios officiating.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 10, 2019
