Ralph Albert Lillich Jr.
1940-2019
Ralph Albert Lillich Jr., age 78, passed away on Friday, November 15, 2019, two days shy of his 79th birthday. He was born to Ralph Albert Lillich Senior and Virginia Ann Fitzgerald Lillich on November 17, 1940, and grew up with his older sister, Barbara DeAinza. Born and raised a Houstonian, Ralph graduated from Reagan High School in January 1959, where he met the love of his life and wife of 60 years, Alexandria (Sandra) Rogers Lillich. Ralph was preceded in death by his parents and grandson, Cash Davis. Ralph and Sandra were married on June 11, 1959, just five months after their high school graduation and began a family of their own the following year. Following high school, Ralph earned a Real Estate degree from Houston Community College. He was a Charter member of St. Matthew United Methodist Church. He spent his career in the oil and gas industry and ultimately started his own business, Ralco Specialties, Inc. In his free time, he was an active sportsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing whenever he could. Ralph is survived by his wife, Sandra Lillich; son, Ralph the 3rd (Trey) Lillich and his wife Kim of Houston, Texas; daughter, Suzanne Davis of Spring, Texas; son, Greg Lillich and his wife Kim of Lindale, Texas; and grandchildren, Justin Lillich, Jordan Lillich, Jackson Lillich, Lexy Davis, Cody Lillich, and Savannah Lillich. Great grandchildren Rush Lillich, Layla Lillich, Jonathan Lillich, Cheyanne Lillich, Beau Lillich, Layne Lillich, Emma Lillich and Trevor Lillich. Pallbearers will be Justin Lillich, Jordan Lillich, Jackson Lillich, Cody Lillich, Paul Bircher and Evan Bircher. Services will be at Woodlawn Funeral Home, 1101 Antoine, Houston TX. Visitation on Sunday November 17, 2019, from 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm, and the funeral service on Monday November 18, 2019 at 1:00 pm. Interment to follow at Woodlawn Garden of Memories.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 16, 2019