Ralph H. Myers

1935-2020

Ralph Herbert Myers was born in Darke County Ohio on July 3, 1935. He left his earthly home for his eternal home on November 4, 2020. Ralph grew up in Beaumont, Texas the second of five children born to parents Vohn and Anna Myers.

He was married to Grace Marie Miller on November 11, 1956. He was a devoted husband, and an involved, loving father to their only child, Ralph Matthew Myers. Ralph's life work was in the airline industry, working for 29 years for Delta Air Lines as a mechanic and maintenance instructor, and another 10 years with Continental Air Lines as a maintenance instructor. He also served in short term missions when he could and was involved with Mission Aviation Fellowship, Greater Europe Mission, and East-West Ministries.

He lost the love of his life in 2016. He passed away after a short illness in November 2020. He is survived by his siblings, Melba Boykin, Vohn Myers, Jerry Myers, and Carol Wommack; his son Matt, and wife Paula; grandchildren Mitchell and wife Katy Myers, Emma and husband Chad Lee, and Peter and wife Lindsay Myers. He also has five great-grandchildren: Clara Lee (6), Marcie Lee (4), Jack Myers (3), Sadie Myers (2), and Hayes Lee (1). A memorial service will not be held due to COVID concerns, but visitation will be at the Spring location of Klein Funeral Home Sunday (11/8) and Monday (11/9) from 4-6 pm.



