Ralph Stanford Perry

1940-2020

Ralph Stanford Perry passed away peacefully on April 27, 2020. He was 80 years old.

Ralph was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather. He was born on March 4, 1940, in Rainelle, West Virginia, where he grew up and attended a one room schoolhouse. After graduating from what is now West Virginia University with a degree in electrical engineering, Ralph spent the majority of his career working for Texas Instruments and Compaq Computers. He retired from Compaq in 1999.

Ralph met Sandy, his wife of 56 years, when they were both working in Melbourne, Florida. Because Ralph was so shy, Sandy asked someone to introduce them because she thought he was cute! They were married three months later. Ralph and Sandy enjoyed traveling together and spending time with their family, especially their grandchildren.

Ralph had a keen intellect. He was an innovator in the field of personal computers, and he was also great at helping with math homework. He could fix pretty much anything that was broken. He's the one his family called when the car wouldn't start or an appliance needed rewiring.

Even more, Ralph was known for his kindness. He would drop everything to help a friend or family member in need. He was deeply generous in every way. He rarely got angry, he had an enormous amount of patience, and he always saw the best in others. Ralph was a wonderful listener. But he also had interesting stories to tell about his life growing up in West Virginia, being raised by his coal-miner grandfather and his grandmother. Ralph was well-loved as a child, and he loved others well for his entire life.

Ralph will be dearly missed by his family and friends. He is survived by his wife, Sandra Perry, his son and daughter-in-law, Jeff Perry and Marissa Alviar, and his daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Richard Tisch. Ralph is also survived by his four grandchildren: Ryan Tisch, Joseph Tisch, Avery Tisch, and Drake Perry.

No funeral services are able to be scheduled at this time, but they will be held at a future date. For those who desire, donations in Ralph's honor can be made to Home Place of Texas, 7135 Louetta Road, Suite O, Spring, TX 77379.







