Ralph S. Cunningham, Sr.
1940-2020
Ralph S. Cunningham, Sr., 80, died on Saturday, the 7th of November 2020, at his home in Houston, Texas. Ralph, an Ohio native, graduated from high school in Birmingham, Ala., and attended Auburn University where he studied chemical engineering. He later earned his masters and doctorate degrees in chemical engineering from Ohio State University.
No words or stories about him will ever feel adequate. Ralph was extraordinary--but he would never have told you that. He had a brilliant mind and a compassionate heart, and was deeply devoted to Deb, his beloved wife of 43 years. Ralph was an avid hunter, and shared his love of the outdoors and traveling the world with Deb, their children, and their grandchildren. He is remembered for his deep faith, his generosity and kindness, and his devilish sense of humor. He was humble, caring more about his family and his time with them than any accolades and accomplishments that were bestowed upon him during his rich life. Driven, intelligent, kind, gentle, and fiercely loyal… That was Ralph. Those who knew him, loved him. And many will deeply, deeply miss him.
Ralph had a long and distinguished career in the energy industry, beginning at Humble Oil and Refining, now Exxon, as a technical engineer, and later holding various executive and C-level positions at Tenneco Oil, Clark Oil and Refining, Texaco Chemical, Huntsman Corporation, Citgo Petroleum and Enterprise Products. He served on the boards of various energy companies, including Agrium, EnCana, Enterprise Products, TEPPCO Partners, Cenovus, and TETRA Technologies. Ralph gave his time and energy to numerous organizations, including many years serving in leadership roles at the Houston Safari Club, Safari Club International, Shikar Safari Club, the Weatherby Foundation, and Second Baptist Church.
Ralph was preceded in death by his brother, Ted Cunningham. He is survived by his best friend and wife Deb; their children, Sandy and Linda Cunningham, Steve Cunningham, Susan Cunningham, and Jennifer and Greg Desautels; their grandchildren, Krissy and Josh Rachner, Brooke Cunningham, Ford Cunningham, Kaci Cunningham, Ryan Cunningham, Marissa Cunningham, Elliot Desautels, and Charlie Desautels; great granddaughter, Ember Rachner; sister Janice (Charles) Phillips; and countless friends and family around the world, all who he loved unconditionally.
The family gathered for a private memorial service this past Friday at Second Baptist Church.
In lieu of customary remembrances, please contribute to an organization or cause close to your heart. That would be Ralph's wish.
Please visit Mr. Cunningham's online memorial tribute at GeoHLewis.com
where memories and words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with his family.