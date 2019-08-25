Home

Ralph Splawski


1945 - 2019
Ralph Edward Splawski
1945-2019
2/16/1945 -
08/18/2019
Ralph Edward Splawski passed away peacefully on August 18, 2019 in Houston, Tx. He was born February 16, 1945 to Leonard and May Splawski in Chicago Il. He went to Purdue University and upon graduation went to work for IBM. He later worked for Texaco until he retired in 2002. He is survived by his wife, Mary Jo, stepson, Trey Haferkamp, granddaughters Sydney and Teia Haferkamp and numerous cousins in Chicago and Ca.
A Celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 25, 2019
