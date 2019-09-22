|
Ralph "Ray" Peter Coreale
1927-2019
Ralph (Ray) Peter Coreale
Nov. 26, 1927 -
Aug. 16, 2019
On August 16, Ray Coreale was met at the gates of heaven by his wife of 60 years, Betty Jo Birdwell Coreale, and older son, Ralph (Ray J.) Peter Coreale Jr.
Ray was born in Red Bank, New Jersey, and attended local schools there. Following high school graduation, he attended Bowling Green University (Ohio) on a basketball scholarship. In 1945, Ray enlisted in the U.S. Navy and went through boot camp at the Brooklyn Navy Yard in New York. His service career was cut short when World War II ended.
At 25, Ray moved to Houston. Shortly thereafter, he met Betty while on a date with her best friend. They were married three months later and made Houston their home for many years. Soon, they were a family of two sons and a daughter. When the Houston Oilers in 1960 played their first game in Jeppensen Stadium, Ray was a season ticket holder. He remained an Oiler season ticket holder until the team moved to Nashville.
In 1984, Ray and Betty moved to Corpus Christi, establishing residence on Padre Island. Soon after moving to the Island, Ray and some neighbors organized the "Garage Gang," also known as the "4:30 Boys," meeting every afternoon in Ray's garage for refreshments and fellowship. It's a tradition that continues to this day.
Ray retired in 1994 from Nutone, Inc. after 30 years in sales, giving him more time to pursue his passion for fishing in the coastal waters around Padre Island.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Betty, son, Ray J., and parents, Anne Bonforte and Ralph Joseph Coreale. He is survived by his older sister, Frances (Faye) Thiesing of Tinton Falls, New Jersey; daughter, Cara Ann Coreale, her husband, Brett Hall, and their sons, Michael Joseph Forsley, Ray J Coreale Hall and Ryan Brett Hall, all of Montgomery AL; and son, Robert Page Coreale, and his son, Ryder Page Coreale, and daughter, Kai Ann Coreale, all of Houston; and Ray J. Coreale's son, Brandon Travis Coreale of Corpus Christi, and daughter, Lacey Lundschen, her husband Cory Lundschen and great grandchildren Carson Robert Lundschen and Cameron Rae Lundschen and of San Antonio .
A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 5, at 2 pm, at St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church, Corpus Christi, the Rev. Sean Maloney presiding. A Celebration of Life will follow the service at 13946 Dasmarinas.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to St. Bartholomew's Church or the .
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 22, 2019