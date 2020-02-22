|
|
Ramee Donal Jordan II
1953-2020
Ramee Donal Jordan II, age 66, passed away peacefully in his home on Thursday, February 13, 2020. He was born in Morgantown, West Virginia on April 29, 1953 to Ramee Donal Jordan and Ann Lee Peck. He was married to his adoring wife, Mary Ann Kandrach Jordan, for 43 years. They were blessed with two sons, Paul and Ben.
Ramee earned his Associate of Arts at San Jacinto College in 1984 and Bachelor of Arts in Computer Information Systems at University of Houston - Clear Lake in 1993. Ramee worked in IT at Solvay Polymer, American General, AIG, Unocal and Chevron and retired in May 2018.
Ramee loved to play golf with his brother and very close friends. He loved sitting with his wife on their back deck and spending time feeding squirrels and birds in their backyard. He was very proficient with tools, had a deeply analytical mind and even built a fully functional RV out of a 10-foot box truck. He was an excellent photographer, videographer, golfer, wind surfer and racquetball player. Ramee's saying was, "You are where you want to be."
Ramee is survived by his wife, Mary Ann Jordan, two sons, Paul and Ben Jordan, a sister and brother-in-law, Connie (Velma) and Mike Singleton, and a brother, Marty Jordan. Ramee is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins in Texas and West Virginia.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 22, 2020