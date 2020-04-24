|
Ramon "Ray" Alton FIveash
1929-2020
Born to Mildred Jay and William Alton Fiveash in Fitzgerald, Georgia, Ray went to high school in Honolulu, HI, and enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. Following his honorable discharge in 1952, Ray became a member of ATO at the University of Texas At Austin, and, upon graduating Phi Beta Kappa, made Houston his home.
He was a courageous adventurer and entrepreneur. Ray and Popo Flores entertained friends at their fish camp, Rancho Del Mar, at Third Pass near Matamoros in Mexico, for years, and he was a fine shot. He also founded Cinco Plastics, where he personally designed the Christmas tree stands he sold all over the world, and made high quality and American manufacturing top priorities.
He could frequently be found at the Houstonian Club or any of Houston's fine restaurants.
Ray is survived by his sons, William, of Austin, William's wife, Stacia Bowley, and their daughter, Phoebe; Edward, also of Austin, Edward's wife, Diana, and their son, Anthony; and his daughter Molly Woodhouse, of Boston, Mass.
He was beloved by his many dear friends, and Cinco colleagues who he treated like family.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 24, 2020