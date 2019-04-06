Randa Kerr Davis

1932-2019

It is with the greatest sadness that we announce the passing of our dear Randa Kerr Davis on April 3, 2019 in Houston, Texas. She was 86 years old and surrounded by her family. Randa was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and special friend to many. She will be missed by all that knew her. Randa was a Houston native who attended Kinkaid High School, and attended the University of Texas in Austin, where she was a proud Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority member.

She was an amazing talent as an interior designer and will be remembered for her unique elegance and style. She found joy in her love of art, gardening, caring for her wonderful animals and many other interests. Gifted with a vivacious spirit, Randa easily developed long-term, loving friendships with people of all ages and backgrounds and could easily talk to anyone about anything. She lived in multiple countries, was fluent in Spanish, and was inspired by every culture she encountered.

She was outspoken and clear about her strong love for her family and friends, her faith in the Lord and her gratitude for the many blessings of her life. Randa was an active member in the River Oaks community where she loved participating in numerous charitable works. She loved her civic work as a member of the Houston Junior League and was actively involved with the River Oaks Garden Club and St John the Divine Episcopal Church, and DePelchin Children's Center.

She was predeceased by her mother and father, Marjorie Lee Kerr and Andrew E. Kerr, her sister Daphne Kerr Loft, and her son Morgan Jay Davis III. She is survived by her two devoted sisters, Norie Kerr Baldwin and Kyra Kerr-Fitzgerald; her three loving daughters, Veta Maxwell, Meg Davis Albin, and Daphne Kerr Davis, her grandchildren, Carter Maxwell, Marjorie Page, Katie Linick, and Julia Davis, and her great-grandchildren, Eloise Page and Austin Linick. All of her surviving family will miss her deeply and continue to let her very special spirit and heart shine through us in all that we do.

A memorial service will be held to celebrate Randa's life on Monday, April 8, 2019 at 2pm at St John the Divine Episcopal Chapel located at 2450 River Oaks Boulevard, Houston, Texas, 77019. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Houston SPCA. Published in Houston Chronicle from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019