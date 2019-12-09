|
|
Randal Bruce Ratcliff
1951-2019
Randal Bruce Ratcliff was born on August 3, 1951 in Liberty, Texas, to Helen Majors and R.B. Ratcliff.
Randal joined the United States Navy in 1970. He later married Susan Lee Welch on November 13, 1987 in Houston, Texas. Together they shared 3 children.
When Randal wasn't busy running his construction company of 35 years, you could find him enjoying one of his many hobbies which included fishing, hunting, and wood working.
Randal is survived by his beloved wife of 32 years, Susan Ratcliff; his son, Ryan Ratcliff and wife, Melissa; his son, Sam Ratcliff and wife, Courtney; and his daughter, Sally Ratcliff; his three grandchildren, Rachel, Taylor, and Piper Ratcliff. Randal is also survived by his siblings, Greg Majors, Scarlet Pickett, Debera Riedel, and JoKaren Miller as well as many other loving family and friends.
Randal was such a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He will be greatly missed by so many.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial donations be made to the .
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 9, 2019