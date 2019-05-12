|
|
Randolph " Randy" Arnold Hilsher
1944-2019
Randolph (Randy) Arnold Hilsher, 74, passed away Thursday, May 2 at home after a short illness. He was born in 1944 in Houston, TX to parents Charles Hilsher and Pearl Hilsher. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He is survived by his wife, Connie Hilsher, children Robert Wannamaker, Angela Melvin, Barbara Sessions, Shana Hilsher, Julie White, Constance Wannamaker, their spouses, and 12 grandchildren. A private family service will be held at a later date.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 12, 2019