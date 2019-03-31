Randy L. Drake

1953-2019

Sportsman. Marksman. Angler. Biker. Pilot. Past President and 20-year member of Los Cazadores hunting & fishing club. Avid skier, he enjoyed winter trips to Crested Butte and other destinations. His luggage included cooking utensils for meal prep and hand tools for emergency repairs.

Randy worked with his father at Drake Printing from age 5 until graduating from Pasadena High School in 1972. After a year at Baylor, he taught Printing at San Jacinto College and later took control of the family business. Active in Houston's printing industry through the Houston Assn. of Young Printing Executives, AD2, Houston Litho Club, PIA Gulf Coast, and the Houston Craftsman Club. As desktop publishing changed printing, he turned to commercial real estate joining The Brown Co.

Randy, aka Duck, enjoyed being involved. He was a volunteer Mentor for SCORE and Past President of: BACREN, Pasadena Education Foundation, and Pasadena Rotary Club. A Paul Harris Fellow and Rotary Lifetime Member, he served on the Board of Directors for: Pasadena EDC, Economic Alliance Houston Port Region, Pasadena Chamber of Commerce, Neighborhood Centers, BAHEP, Bridge Over Troubled Waters, Texas Chiropractic College and Comp-U-Dopt.

Wine was a passion. Pundit Max Porch, Knights of the Vine and IWFS brought him into new circles of friends. "I must be with my friends" Randy said. "My friends are very important to me." Nicknamed 'Mr. Peabody' he had ready answers to his buddy's questions, though some were not entirely accurate. He enjoyed the bluff more when called out by a friendly expert.

Predeceased by his parents, Charlie and Norlene Drake, Randy was the faithful friend of Lynne Meiers and is also survived by his sister, Patti D. Bodkins. We thank everyone for their generous acts of kindness during his illness and Houston Hospice for their loving attention in his final hours. To honor Randy a gathering of friends will be announced soon. Remembrances of him may be made to Comp-U-Dopt, Pasadena Rotary Club, Houston Hospice or an organization of choice. Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary