Raoul Quesonova
1942-2019
Raoul Quesonova, known as "RQ" to some, was born August 4, 1942 in Houston, Texas. He departed this life November 25, 2019 surrounded by loving family.
He is survived by his wife; Judi Quesonova; son, Raschel Van Abbott; daughters, Tonya Dionne Manning, Rhonda Session-Shanklin, Nicol Smith and Tish Matthews, loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a host of relatives, family and friends.
Services will be held Friday, December 6, 2019 – 10:00 am viewing and 11:00 am service at The Fort Bend Church, 1900 Eldridge, Sugar Land, Texas, 77478, Pastor Bryon C. Stevenson officiating. Interment: Paradise North.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 5, 2019