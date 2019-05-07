Raphael S. Lemond

1945-2019

Raphael S. Lemond, age 73, passed away unexpectedly on April 26, 2019 at his home in Galena Park, Texas. He retired from the Facilities & Property Management department of Harris County ("FPM") in 2014 and was active in numerous church affairs and organizations during his lifetime.

He is preceded in death by his wife Rita and his brother Xavier. He is survived by his daughter Regina Jefferson, 9 brothers and sisters and scores of other relatives. Services will be held on Wednesday, May 8th at St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church in Barrett Station, Texas, with a rosary at 10:30 a.m. and funeral services at 11:00 a.m. In addition, a memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 9th at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Houston.

Raphael was a kind and gentle soul who will be forever missed by his countless friends, co-workers, church members and, most especially, his loving family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Walker Funeral Home, INC., 734 FM Rd 1942. Crosby, Texas 775232, (281) 328-2801. Published in Houston Chronicle on May 7, 2019