|
|
Raphaële Malandain
2019
On September 2, 2019, Raphaële Malandain, known as Raphaële, passed away peacefully in Houston, Texas.
She was a pioneer and visionary in the art and science of digital imaging. Raphaële and her partner, Gordon Wood, were the first to use computerized lasers in layers of emulsion for photo retouching. Founded in 1978, Raphaële Digital Transparencies set a global standard for an international clientele. Raphaële's papers and images are in the collection of the Smithsonian Institution and in the Special Collections section of the University of Houston Library.
After Raphaële and Gordon Wood closed their studio in 2000, Raphaële returned to her French artistic roots and became known for her collages and her magnificent necklaces designed around cultural and natural objects she gathered from her world travels.
Raphaële never lost her French accent and her flair for fashion. Her image was enhanced by her height and attire. She was tall, and with bright red hair, she proudly wore bold colors and exotic outfits that made her stand out in any crowd. Her personality was always upbeat and shining, fueled by the warmth of her soul.
Raphaële will be lovingly remembered by her sisters Béatrice and Anne, and her brother Geoffroy, who all live in France, as well as Gordon, Bruno, Bill, Jean-Pierre, her nieces and nephews, and her many friends and colleagues around the world. She was preceded in death by her sisters Claude and Pascale, her father, and her dear mother who, when visiting Houston, often rode shotgun as Raphaële tore through the streets in her prized Porsche!
All friends who loved Raphaële are kindly invited to celebrate her life on Thursday, September 12, 2019 from five until eight o'clock in the evening at Bradshaw-Carter Memorial & Funeral Services, 1734 W. Alabama Street in Houston.
In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions in her name be directed to The United Way, The American Red Cross, or the Gurdjieff Foundation of Texas.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 8, 2019