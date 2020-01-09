|
|
Raúl G. Caffesse
1939-2019
Raúl Guillermo Caffesse, beloved husband, devoted father, proud grandfather and esteemed Periodontist and researcher, passed away December 29, 2019 in Houston, Texas.
Raúl was born in San Nicolas, Argentina on June 27, 1939 to Orfilio Ismael Isidoro Caffesse and Nélida Esther Roucour. He graduated first in his class from the University of Buenos Aires in 1961 with a D.D.S. and a passion for periodontics. In 1967, he completed his Master of Science in Periodontology at the University of Michigan. He returned to the University of Buenos Aires to earn his doctorate degree and, during this time, reconnected with the woman who became his partner throughout the rest of his life, Elena Rosalia Hernandorena. They were married May 3,1969, for what became a beautiful 50-year marriage.
Their first child was born in 1970 and in 1972 the family was invited back to Ann Arbor for Raúl's temporary one-year appointment as a visiting professor at U of M. That appointment became permanent, the family made Ann Arbor their home and Raúl ultimately became Chairman of Periodontics at U of M. By 1975 they had three loving children and were quickly becoming proud Michigan Wolverine fans.
In 1988 the family moved to Sugar Land, Texas when Raúl accepted the position of Chairman of the Department and Director of Advanced Education Program in Periodontics at The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston Dental Branch. He then became Dean Pro Tem of the UTHSC Dental Branch. He took great pride and joy in teaching, mentoring, and guiding students.
His awards and accomplishments are too many to mention. He published over 500 articles related to periodontics, received five Doctor Honoris Causa Degrees from universities across the globe and was honored by numerous international organizations. For the last 20 years, he directed long-term continuing education courses in periodontics throughout Spain and Mexico. Until recently, he was a visiting professor to the Master in Periodontics at the Complutense University of Madrid.
Raúl was generous, kind, supportive and endlessly optimistic. Family and friends always came first and loved ones in Argentina were always held close. He instilled this in his children as well, traveling to Argentina frequently to strengthen their connection to family. He never missed an opportunity to attend his grandsons' school activities and took great pride in always being on the sidelines to cheer them on. He had a deep passion for travel and his love for the arts was unmatched. But nothing gave him more joy than the time spent around the table with his family and friends, enjoying a good meal and a great wine with never ending conversation and laughs.
Raúl is survived by his wife of 50 years, Elena Caffesse; his children, Maria Victoria Caffesse, Ana Marcela Caffesse Touchstone and Luis Esteban (Nadia) Caffesse; his grandchildren Sebastian Marco Touchstone and Matias Luca Touchstone; his sisters Cecilia (Alberto) Pagola, Monica (Horacio) Raverta; sister-in-law Marta Hernandorena, brother-in-law Martin (Susu) Hernandorena; nieces and nephews in Argentina, Spain, and Costa Rica, and many dear friends.
A memorial mass will be held in celebration of his life on January 11th at 1:30pm at St. Theresa Catholic Church 6622 Haskell St, Houston, TX. Reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Raúl G. Caffesse, D.D.S., M.S. may be directed to and Casa Argentina de Houston.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 9, 2020