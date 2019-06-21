Home

Klein Funeral Home - Cy Fair - Northwest - Houston
9719 Wortham Blvd.
Houston, TX 77065
(832) 678-3900
Raul Salinas
Raul Salinas
1945-2019
Raul Salinas, age 74, peacefully passed away Monday, June 17, 2019 in his home in Houston, Texas.
Raul is preceded in death by his parents and his adored son, Allen. He is survived by his beloved wife Ruth, his loving children, Lisa, Alex, and Julie and 9 grandchildren. His passion for athletics laid the foundation for a rewarding collegiate basketball career culminating in two Masters degrees from respected universities.
The values that he acquired lead to a fulfilling career working for Fortune 500 companies. Even with all his success, he was most proud of his commitment to God, the love for his wife and their 54 year marriage, and his devotion to family.
Through his exemplary life as a Christian, spouse, father and grand father, he left a legacy that his family will aspire to live up to in his honor.
Published in Houston Chronicle on June 21, 2019
