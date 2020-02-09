|
|
Ray Dean Partin
1929-2020
There was only one thing he couldn't fix! After a wonderful life spanning more than 90 years, the man who could fix it all just couldn't fix himself any more. On January 18, 2020, Ray Partin left his family behind to reunite with his love of 60+ years, Betty. In addition to fixing it all, Ray will also always be remembered as a great husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, teacher, mentor, entrepreneur, friend to people of all ages, great neighbor and perhaps slightly above average dominoes player. Born October 17, 1929 in Ola, Arkansas, Ray married Betty Ruth Huxtable on October 16. 1948 at 18 years of age. In the 1950s, he served in the Korean War during which time he received several medals, including a Bronze Service Star for heroic achievements. In 1964, Ray and Betty started Partin & Company in Houston, Texas, specializing in the fabrication of drilling rigs and related equipment. Following Ray's retirement in 1983, ownership of the company was sold to his son Bruce. Ray enjoyed more than 35 years of retirement during which he pursued his passion of ranching, hunting and gathering with family and friends. One of Ray's favorite comments was "you're welcome as rain". He meant it and they did come. There was rarely a time that there were no visitors at the ranch. Ray is survived by his brother James Russell and his wife Covie Jean Partin, three children, Kathy and Theo van Eeten, Bruce Partin and Annette Blanset, and Marje Partin and Guy Robertson. He is also survived by five grandchildren: Terah and spouse Robert Hempel, Sam and spouse Tanya Taylor, Jessica and spouse John Kravtsov, Justin Partin and Les Rizk. Great-grandchildren are Cory Casey, Savana and Cooper Taylor, Miles and Glenn Kravtsov and Evan Partin. Nemecio Garcia Vargas deserves special mention as being part of the family and as Ray thought of him as a son as well. What a great life Ray lived! A life filled with more than 60 years of marriage, an extremely close bond and support of his children and grandchildren, the founding of a successful, thriving business and a retirement of his choice in the environment he so loved, playing daily with his cows and numerous pieces of equipment, which he was continuously fixing. It was a life well lived! If you wish to pay tribute to Ray, the family requests that in lieu of flowers, a donation be made to , which was Ray and Betty's favorite and long-time charity. A Memorial Account, # 11846313 has been established in the name of Ray Partin. Donations may be mailed to: ALSAC/, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
A Memorial Celebration and Brunch will be held Saturday, February 15, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Gardens at Old Town Helotes, 15060 Antonio Drive, Helotes, Texas 78023. An online guest book may be signed at www.Putnamcares.com. Ray's care entrusted to Putnam Funeral Home and Crematory, 145 Texas Avenue, Kingsland, Texas 78639. 325-388-0008.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 9, 2020