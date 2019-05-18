Ray Nachlinger

1944-2019

Ray Nachlinger was born on December 4, 1944 in Taylor, Texas and died on May 8, 2019 at the age of 74. He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Ann Bauhof Nachlinger in 2016. He is survived by his daughter Jennifer (Larry) Kirby of Fort Worth. Ray grew up in Austin and attended the University of Texas where he earned a Bachelors, Masters and PhD. He and Ann married in 1965 and moved to Houston in 1968. Ray was a professor at the University of Houston in the Engineering department and started his own company, Ultramarine, in 1978. He was a pioneer in his field providing software simulation for the offshore oil industry. The software program he created was purchased by a larger company in 2013 and will be used for many years to come. No funeral services will be held.