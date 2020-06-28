Ray Zuehlke

Ray Zuehlke1926-2020Ray Zuehlke, 93, passed away on June 26, 2020.Longtime owner of Zuehlke Drywall and member of Advent Lutheran Church.Ray was preceded in death by his loving wife, Laura Belle Zuehlke. He is survived by his children, Scarlett Hovland and husband, Kenneth, Sharon Grimes and husband Bob, Lloyd Zuehlke and wife Teresa, Debra Dahmann and Diana Brown. Also surviving are 17 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.A Celebration of Life Service at Advent Lutheran Church will be announced at a later date.