Ray Zuehlke
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ray's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ray Zuehlke
1926-2020
Ray Zuehlke, 93, passed away on June 26, 2020.
Longtime owner of Zuehlke Drywall and member of Advent Lutheran Church.
Ray was preceded in death by his loving wife, Laura Belle Zuehlke. He is survived by his children, Scarlett Hovland and husband, Kenneth, Sharon Grimes and husband Bob, Lloyd Zuehlke and wife Teresa, Debra Dahmann and Diana Brown. Also surviving are 17 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life Service at Advent Lutheran Church will be announced at a later date.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Waltrip Funeral Directors
1415 Campbell Road
Houston, TX 77055
7134652525
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved