Geo. H. Lewis & Sons Funeral Directors
1010 Bering Drive
Houston, TX 77057
(713) 789-3005
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Geo. H. Lewis & Sons Funeral Directors
1010 Bering Drive
Houston, TX 77057
Rayburn L. Anderson


1941 - 2019
Rayburn L. Anderson Obituary
Rayburn L. Anderson
1941-2019
Rayburn L. Anderson passed away on Monday, the 22nd of July 2019, in Houston, Texas. He was 78 years of age.
Ray was born on the 11th of February 1941 and was raised in San Antonio where he attended and graduated from MacArthur High School (President of the Senior Class). He went on to continue his education at the University of Texas and eventually earning his MBA from the University of Michigan.
In his senior year at UT, he interviewed with representatives of Ford Motor Company World Headquarters in Dearborn, Michigan. After careful thought, he decided to accept a position with Ford. He began work in 1964 at World Headquarters and retired in 1997.
Ray held many jobs at Ford. His most rewarding position was speechwriter and communications coordinator for senior Ford executives, which included CEO Don Petersen, Red Poling and Alex Trotman.
He is survived by his wife, Judy; his son, Courtland; his daughter, Courtnee; and three grandchildren, Christian, Drew and Jenna.
A memorial service is to be conducted at eleven o'clock in the morning on Friday, the 26th of July, in the Jasek Chapel of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering Drive in Houston.
Immediately following, all are invited to greet the family during a reception in the adjacent Grand Foyer.
In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions in Ray's name be directed to Houston Pets Alive, PO Box 36128, Houston, TX 77236; or to CAMO Rescue, PO Box 921, Pinehurst, TX, 77362-0921.
Please visit Mr. Anderson's online memorial tribute at geohlewis.com where words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with his family.
Published in Houston Chronicle on July 24, 2019
