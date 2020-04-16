|
Raye Helen Williams
1947-2020
On April 12, 2020, Raye Helen English Williams left this earth to join her beloved Clyde in their heavenly home. The daughter of Leroy and Frances Cleveland English, she was born on June 23, 1947, and grew up in Sandy Point, Texas.
She graduated from Marshall High School in 1965. She went on to further her education at Wharton Junior College, located in Wharton, TX and in 1967, she earned a degree in accounting.
Upon graduation, she was hired by ExxonMobil in Houston, TX and retired from that company after 40 years of dedicated service as an Executive Secretary.
Raye married her high school sweetheart, Clyde R. Williams, Sr. on May 6, 1967. To that union was born one son, Clyde "Richard" Williams, Jr.
Raye was a long time active member of Brentwood Baptist Church and touched the lives of many. Her most significant legacy is to be found in the hearts and lives of those she knew and loved and those who knew and loved her most - her family: her son Richard Williams and wife Kecia Williams, her grandchildren - Chloe', Caleb, and Christiana, her brothers - John and Emile English, her sister Shirley English.
For those individuals still wishing to view the remains, a walk-through viewing will be conducted from 2-3p.m on (Thursday) April 16, 2020, in the chapel of Troy B. Smith Professional Services. Graveside Services (Friday) April 17, 2020 at 11:00a.m. at Houston Memorial Gardens. Dr. Joe Samuel Ratliff, officiating.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 16, 2020