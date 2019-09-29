Home

Raymond Alston


1951 - 2019
Raymond "Bubba" Alston
1951-2019
Raymond "Bubba" Alston passed away comfortably and peacefully on September 24th, 2019, after a long battle with cancer. Bubba was born on September 10, 1951 to Joanne and Ray Alston. He attended Mae Smith Elementary, Southmore Junior High, and graduated from Sam Rayburn High School in January 1971. He served as an apprentice of Pipefitters Local Union 211, a member of OCAW and worked at Shell Refinery from 1978 to 2008. He is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife Susie; his daughter Sarah, her husband Trey Miller, and their children Addy and James; his brother Jerry Alston and his wife Patty; his sister Patty Ann and her husband Mike Sabo; his sister Cindy Alston; and several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Bubba was loved for his sense of humor and for being a great friend to many. He will be deeply missed.
Arrangements by Phillips and Luckey Funeral Home.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 29, 2019
