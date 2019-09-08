|
Raymond Winston Biggar
1931-2019
Raymond Winston Biggar was born on Nov. 11, 1931, in Shelbyville, TX, to Marvin J. Biggar and Nellie Mae Pritchard.
Raymond passed away on September 2, 2019, at home resting comfortably in his recliner.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, September 12th, 2019 at 9:00 am with a Funeral Service to follow at 10:00 am at Memorial Oaks Funeral Home, 13001 Katy Freeway, Houston, TX 77079. Interment to follow immediately after services at Houston National Cemetery, 10410 Veterans Memorial Dr, Houston, TX 77038.In lieu of flowers please make donations to your local VFW.
For a more extensive story of his life, please refer to
Memorial Oaks Funeral Home website:
memorialoaksfunerals.com
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 8, 2019