Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Oaks Funeral Home
13001 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77079
(281) 497-2210
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Memorial Oaks Funeral Home
13001 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77079
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Memorial Oaks Funeral Home
13001 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77079
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Biggar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond Biggar


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raymond Biggar Obituary
Raymond Winston Biggar
1931-2019
Raymond Winston Biggar was born on Nov. 11, 1931, in Shelbyville, TX, to Marvin J. Biggar and Nellie Mae Pritchard.
Raymond passed away on September 2, 2019, at home resting comfortably in his recliner.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, September 12th, 2019 at 9:00 am with a Funeral Service to follow at 10:00 am at Memorial Oaks Funeral Home, 13001 Katy Freeway, Houston, TX 77079. Interment to follow immediately after services at Houston National Cemetery, 10410 Veterans Memorial Dr, Houston, TX 77038.In lieu of flowers please make donations to your local VFW.
For a more extensive story of his life, please refer to
Memorial Oaks Funeral Home website:
memorialoaksfunerals.com
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raymond's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now