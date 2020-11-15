Raymond Doyle
"R.D." Perry
1931-2020
Raymond Doyle Perry was born in Holly Springs, Texas, on the 4th of July 1931, and died in Houston on Thursday, the 12th of November 2020. He was 89 years of age.
"Perry," as he was affectionately known, was married to his beloved wife Nancy for 35 years. They shared their love with his four children, Kathy Perry, Paula Karp, Tommy Perry, and Debbie Jenkins; their spouses, Diana, Dan, Debra, and Greg; eight grandchildren and their spouses, Chris and Mandi, Josh and Lauren, Devin and Melissa, Tarance, Thomas, Lauren and Andrés, Chase, and Amber; nine great-grandchildren, Renee and husband Cameron, Kendall, Avery, Ellie, Emalee, Ellayna, Precious, Sadie, and Stella; and brothers, Bobby Perry and wife, Harriet, and Don Perry and wife, Letisha. Perry also leaves his devoted in-laws, Joe and Eleanor Zuber; and brother-in-law Alan Zuber.
Perry was a proud member of the United States Military for over 26 years, first serving in the National Guard, then the Army as a medic, and later as a Master Sergeant in the Air Force Reserves. He found his passion in police work, joining the Houston Police Department on the 20th of May 1963. He patrolled the southeast area of Houston for his entire 45-year career, retiring on the 18th of December 2004.
He was very involved in charitable organizations and dedicated much of his time to the charities Muscular Dystrophy Association and Blue Santa.
His leisure pursuits included golfing, gambling, and cruising the world. His family and friends also enjoyed his delicious made-with-love soups.
A memorial service is to be conducted at twelve o'clock noon on Monday, the 16th of November, in the Jasek Chapel of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering Drive in Houston.
In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions in his name be directed to Assist the Officer, Attn: Executive Director, 1600 State St., Houston, TX, 77007 (www.assisttheofficer.com/support/
), Kids Meals, 330 Garden Oaks, Houston, TX, 77018 (www.giveffect.com/checkout/4136
); or to the charity of one's choice
.
Please visit Perry's online memorial tribute at GeoHLewis.com
where memories and words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with his family.
"When someone you love becomes a memory, the memory becomes a blessing."