1/1
Raymond Doyle "R.D." Perry
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Raymond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Raymond Doyle
"R.D." Perry
1931-2020
Raymond Doyle Perry was born in Holly Springs, Texas, on the 4th of July 1931, and died in Houston on Thursday, the 12th of November 2020. He was 89 years of age.
"Perry," as he was affectionately known, was married to his beloved wife Nancy for 35 years. They shared their love with his four children, Kathy Perry, Paula Karp, Tommy Perry, and Debbie Jenkins; their spouses, Diana, Dan, Debra, and Greg; eight grandchildren and their spouses, Chris and Mandi, Josh and Lauren, Devin and Melissa, Tarance, Thomas, Lauren and Andrés, Chase, and Amber; nine great-grandchildren, Renee and husband Cameron, Kendall, Avery, Ellie, Emalee, Ellayna, Precious, Sadie, and Stella; and brothers, Bobby Perry and wife, Harriet, and Don Perry and wife, Letisha. Perry also leaves his devoted in-laws, Joe and Eleanor Zuber; and brother-in-law Alan Zuber.
Perry was a proud member of the United States Military for over 26 years, first serving in the National Guard, then the Army as a medic, and later as a Master Sergeant in the Air Force Reserves. He found his passion in police work, joining the Houston Police Department on the 20th of May 1963. He patrolled the southeast area of Houston for his entire 45-year career, retiring on the 18th of December 2004.
He was very involved in charitable organizations and dedicated much of his time to the charities Muscular Dystrophy Association and Blue Santa.
His leisure pursuits included golfing, gambling, and cruising the world. His family and friends also enjoyed his delicious made-with-love soups.
A memorial service is to be conducted at twelve o'clock noon on Monday, the 16th of November, in the Jasek Chapel of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering Drive in Houston.
In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions in his name be directed to Assist the Officer, Attn: Executive Director, 1600 State St., Houston, TX, 77007 (www.assisttheofficer.com/support/), Kids Meals, 330 Garden Oaks, Houston, TX, 77018 (www.giveffect.com/checkout/4136); or to the charity of one's choice.
Please visit Perry's online memorial tribute at GeoHLewis.com where memories and words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with his family.
"When someone you love becomes a memory, the memory becomes a blessing."





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Memorial service
12:00 PM
Geo. H. Lewis & Sons Funeral Directors
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Geo. H. Lewis & Sons Funeral Directors
1010 Bering Drive
Houston, TX 77057
7137893005
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Geo. H. Lewis & Sons Funeral Directors

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved