Raymond Gee
1938 - 2020
Raymond Dong Yen Gee
1938-2020
Raymond Dong Yen Gee, 82, of Houston, Texas, passed away on April 25, 2020 as a result of injuries sustained during a car accident.
Raymond was born February 3, 1938 in Taishan Kwangtong Providence, China to the late Mr. Wing Gee and Mrs. Chin Shee Gee.
At ten years old, Raymond immigrated by himself to the United States, where he became a self-made businessman. He proudly owned and operated Standard Food Market with his then-wife, Julia Gee, and worked there until his retirement. Raymond also owned a variety of other grocery stores and businesses.
In addition to his parents, Raymond was preceded in death by his brother Dong Hing (Henry) Gee of Tuscon and sister-in-law Toy Wun Gee.
Raymond was survived by children Gigi Joyner and her husband Chuck, Mark Gee, Jason Gee and his wife Jennifer, and Michael Gee; grandchildren Cole Joyner, Briley Gee, Avery Gee, and Haley Gee; brother and sister-in-law Mr. and Mrs. Kern Gee; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will hold a private internment at a later date, followed by a celebration of life to be attended by Raymond's family and friends.

Published in Houston Chronicle on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Interment
